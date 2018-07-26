GAA Programme – 25/07/18

The GAA Programme in association with Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure, is broadcast every Wednesday from 8.30pm – 9pm.

On this week’s programme, Donegal ace markswoman Geraldine McLaughlin reflects on her 12 points performance in Donegal’s three point All-Ireland championship win over Tipperary in Castlerea on Saturday.

Former Donegal and Naomh Conaill player Paddy Campbell, manager of the Derry minor (U17) team who face Meath in the All-Ireland quarter final on Saturday in Armagh.

Sean MacCumhaills club chairman Terry O’Reilly on the preparations for Sunday’s weeks big championship meeting of Donegal and Tyrone, in what is the biggest game ever played on the hallowed sod on the banks of the Finn.