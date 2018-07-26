Eoghan Ban Gallagher ruled out of Tyrone game

Donegal’s next assignment in the championship is against neighbours Tyrone in a crucial game at Ballybofey where the winner goes to the All Ireland semi final.

Both sides have concerns ahead of the game but Donegal have confirmed Eoghan Ban Gallagher will not make the Tyrone game, and the semi final, should Donegal reach it.

The Killybegs man suffered an elbow injury in the win over Roscommon last weekend.

It’s another blow for the county who are already without the services of forward Patrick McBrearty.

Donegal man Declan Bonner says it’s disappointing and they have to move on…