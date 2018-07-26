Double win for Martin Harley and Alan King

It was a double day of success on Wednesday for Donegal jockey Martin Harley at two different race courses.

His first win was at Lingfield where in the 2.50 he rode Giving Chances to victory at 14/1 for trainer Alan King.

The 21/1 double was hit in the 8.30 at Sandown as the Trentagh man guided 2/5 favourite Just in Time to the win, again for trainer King.

It brings Harley’s wins this season to 57.

Earlier in the week, Harley and King also had a winner at Nottingham where Seaborough was victorious