Surfacing works from Burt Chapel to Bridgend border to begin July 30th

Surfacing works are due to take place on the N13 between Burt Chapel and the border at Bridgend for a duration of 6 weeks, beginning July 30th.

The works will involve replacing traffic management, surface course replacement, drainage works and road lining.

A speed limit of 60 kph will be applied to road for the duration of the works.

Donegal County Council is advising that diversions will be in place for the Derry/ Inishowen bound traffic via the R239 (Slab Road) and the main N13 will remain open to Letterkenny bound traffic from Bridgend.