Sunday Semi Final for Donegal Tyrone winner

The dates and times for the All Ireland football semi finals have been confirmed.

Whoever wins the decisive group two game between Donegal and Tyrone on Sunday 5th August will go into the second semi final which will be played on Sunday 12th August at Croke Park – Throw in 3.30pm.

A draw for Tyrone in Ballybofey will be enough to send Mickey Harte’s side through given their superior score difference while Donegal need to win on their home patch.

The victor will play either Galway or Monaghan depending on who finishes as the winners in group one.

Donegal last featured in the All Ireland semi final in 2014 when they beat Dublin while Tyrone are looking to make it back to back appearances in the semi’s.

The only side through to the last four are Dublin.

The three in a row All Ireland winners will face Galway, Monaghan or Kerry depending on who finishes group one runners up on Saturday August 11th, where there’ll be a 5pm throw-in.

Donegal v Tyrone in the All Ireland Super Eight’s on Sunday 5th August will be LIVE on Highland Radio Sport in association with Gal Oil – Fuel You Can Trust at Clady Bridge Castlefin. Your One Stop Shop for all your fuel needs, with top rates given on sterling.