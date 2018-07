It’s emerged that roads in the Omagh and Fermanagh District Council Area are the third most dangerous in the UK.

Following the publication of the report by Teletrac Navman, West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan says this reinforces the case for the A5 upgrade to proceed without delay.

Mr Mc Crossan says investing in road upgrades has long been long proven to save lives, and these figures must be heeded……….