Ram raided pharmacy just metres away from unmanned Garda Station

A pharmacy in Newtowncunningham which was the target of an overnight ram raid is situated just metres away from an unmanned Garda Station, it has emerged.

An investigation is underway after thieves made off with two tills and a quantity of goods in the early hours of this morning.

Gardai have confirmed that no controlled drugs were stolen and say that an estimated 20,000 euro worth of damage has been caused to the property.

The jeep used during the raid has also been located by the PSNI in Derry.

Local Cllr Paul Canning:

Donegal Crime Prevention Officer Sergeant Paul Wallace says gardai are now trying to trace the movements of the jeep, a Mercedes model.

He was speaking on today’s Nine til Noon Show………….