Pharmacy targeted just hours after man convicted for previous robbery

It has emerged that a pharmacy in Newtowncunningham was robbed just hours after a man was convicted for a previous robbery at the premises.

Investigations are continuing after €20,000 worth of damage was caused to the building after it was robbed and rammed by a jeep which was later recovered in Derry.

The thieves made off with two tills and a quantity of goods in the early hours of this morning.

James Cassidy is Director of Healthwise pharmacy he said he is hopeful their high quality CCTV system will help catch those responsible: