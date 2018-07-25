Massive disconnect between Council and local enterprise – Brogan

The Chief Executive of Donegal County Council has agreed to set up monthly meetings as part of the new economic development directorate with a view towards strengthening supports of new and existing businesses.

The Council say that it also intends to establish a proactive approach to help businesses in their on-going development.

Cllr. Ciaran Brogan believes that there’s a massive disconnect between the local authority and enterprise and it’s something he wants addressed.

He says something new is required, and frequent meetings will help send out a strong message: