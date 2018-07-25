Every effort being made to retain Bunbeg Post Office

A Donegal Councillor says every effort must be made by An Post to ensure that Bunbeg Post Office remains open to the public.

Cllr John Sheamais Ó Fearraigh was commenting after it was confirmed the postmistress in Bunbeg is retiring.

He says in the wake of the agreement reached earlier this year between An Post and the Irish Postmasters’ Union about some post office closures, there are fears that Bunbeg may become a possible target once again.

Cllr O’Fearraigh says if there is any suggestion that the office should close, that will be resisted by the community: