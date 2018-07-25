Donegal’s Gallagher & Tyrone’s McCarron out of Ballybofey decider

It appears Donegal’s Eoghan Ban Gallagher and Tyrone’s Cathal McCarron will play no part in their county’s crucial Super Eight game in under two weeks time.

It looks like Cathal McCarron’s season is done and Tyrone will be without the services of the 31 year old defender for the remainder of the campaign.

McCarron played no part in the defeat to Dublin last Saturday in Omagh having suffered a knee injury in the their opening group two clash against Roscommon at Croke Park seven days earlier.

Details of the injury have not been revealed by Tyrone but McCarron said on twitter…

“When you get news that you didn’t want to hear, be grateful for the opportunity that you got and for what you have around you,”

Tyrone visit Ballybofey on Sunday August 5th with the winner going to the All Ireland semi final.

Donegal’s Eoghan Ban Gallagher also looks set to miss that game with no official detail from the camp on the elbow injury he suffered in Roscommon last Saturday.

The Killybegs man injured the elbow 19 minutes into the first half and was replaced by Neil McGee. It’s understood he had a scan earlier in the week and he will not be ready for the game at MacCumhaill Park.

It’s another blow for Donegal who are already without the services of Patrick McBrearty.

Donegal v Tyrone in the All Ireland Super Eight’s on Sunday 5th August will be LIVE on Highland Radio Sport in association with Gal Oil – Fuel You Can Trust at Clady Bridge Castlefin. Your One Stop Shop for all your fuel needs, with top rates given on sterling.