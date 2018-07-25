Claim: Only the government blocking retention of community hospital beds

It has emerged that the HSE is now in favour of the retention of long stay care and dementia beds at St Joseph’s Hospital in Stranorlar and the community hospitals in Ramelton and Lifford.

In 2016. the Government announced proposals to replace the existing long stay residential care beds at the hospitals in favour of a new facility in Letterkenny – this was reiterated in the Dail in 2017.

In response to parliamentary questions, its now on the Dail record that the HSE has confirmed it wants long term beds in the Ballybofey and Ramelton and is looking at plans for a new facility in Lifford.

The development comes ahead of a meeting between campaigners for St Joseph’s and Minister Joe McHugh this afternoon.

The issue was discussed on the Nine Til Noon Show by Deputies Pearse Doherty, Charlie McConalogue and John Quinn, the Chair of the Friends of Lifford Hospital: