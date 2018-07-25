8% growth in Donegal population over past decade

The Western Development Commission has revealed that the population in Donegal has grown by 8% over the past decade.

In Census 2016, the county’s population was 159,192, down 1.2% compared to the previous census in 2011 and 54% of what it was in 1841.

The infographic published by the WDC on statistics from the CSO’s Census of Population in 2016 shows Letterkenny to be the largest town in Donegal with a population of 19,273.

16% of Donegal’s population are aged 65 and over and 22% are under the age of 15.

Statistics have also shown that 72.7% of people in Donegal live in rural areas with the average commute to work in the county one of the lowest in Ireland at 22.1 minutes.

57% of Donegal people are said to be in very good health with 33% of adults having a third level qualification.

Statistics highlighted by the WDC also reveal that just 62% of people in Donegal have access to broadband.

https://www.wdc.ie/wp-content/uploads/WDC-Insights-Census-DONEGAL.pdf