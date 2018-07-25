123 allegations made against Gardai in Donegal in 2017

Just under 2,000 complaints were made against the Gardai in 2017.

GSOC, the garda watchdog’s annual report shows some of the most common reasons were the conduct of arrests and investigations by officers.

1,949 complaints in total were received by GSOC in 2017 – a ten per cent rise on the previous year.

Within those complaints, around 4,500 allegations were made against members of the Gardai, 123 in Donegal.

Most of those were made in Dublin – followed by Limerick and Cork.

The most common allegations are because of an officer abusing their authority or neglecting their duty.

24 referrals were received from the force in cases where an officer’s conduct may have resulted in the death or serious harm of someone.

During their investigations, GSOC also found practices which indicate a poor quality service to the public.