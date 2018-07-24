USL Cup 2018/2019 Draw

The draw for the 2018/19 Donegal News Ulster Senior League Cup was made last night.

Cup holders Cockhill Celtic have been draw alongside Letterkenny Rovers, who they beat in last season’s final, in one of the two groups.

In the final at Maginn Park in May, Laurence Toland came off the bench to score twice as Cockhill defeated Letterkenny 3-1. Malachy McDermott weighed in with a cracker to render a late Odhran McMacken strike as little more than a consolation for Rovers.

Cockhill won a sixth successive League and League Cup double last season and the new term for Gavin Cullen’s team begins with a home clash against Derry City.

Derry and Finn Harps join Cockhill and Letterkenny in Group A.

Group B sees Swilly Rovers, Bonagee United and Fanad United pit wits.

The opening evening in Group B, on August 29, will see Swilly welcome Bonagee to Swilly Park as new managers Tony McNamee and Jason Gibson go head-to-head. Gibson’s first competitive game as Bonagee boss sees him take on Swilly, who he managed to two Knockalla Caravans Cup wins.

Donegal News Ulster Senior League Cup 2018/19

Group A: Finn Harps Reserves, Letterkenny Rovers, Cockhill Celtic, Derry City Reserves

Group B: Swilly Rovers, Bonagee United, Fanad United

Wednesday, August 29

Group A – Finn Harps Reserves v Letterkenny Rovers; Cockhill Celtic v Derry City Reserves

Group B – Swilly Rovers v Bonagee United

Sunday, September 2

Group A – Finn Harps Reserves v Cockhill Celtic; Letterkenny Rovers v Derry City Reserves

Group B – Bonagee United v Fanad United

Sunday, September 9

Group A – Derry City Reserves v Finn Harps Reserves; Cockhill Celtic v Letterkenny Rovers

Group B – Fanad United v Swilly Rovers