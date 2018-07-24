Shane Blaney to join Tamworth on loan from Doncaster

Letterkenny youngster and Doncaster Rovers player Shane Blaney has joined Southern League Premier Central side Tamworth on loan.
Blaney joined Doncaster in January from Finn Harps, joining up with their development squad after a trial period with the club.
The loan period will last until January as Tamworth look to regain their National League North status after being relegated last season.
SIGNING | @drfc_official defender @shaneblaney8 becomes a loan Lamb! #COYL pic.twitter.com/D8xkSI3D7m
— Tamworth FC (@tamworthfc) July 24, 2018