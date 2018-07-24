Opposition to one way system plans for Rathmullan

It’s been claimed that some incorrect information was given to Rathmullan residents during a public consultation on a one way system for the town.

The issue was raised at the latest sitting of Donegal County Council while approval of the works was also deferred to refer back to the Letterkenny Municipal District.

Cllr Liam Blaney says there’s a lot of local opposition to the plans and more clarification is needed regarding the proposals.

He’s calling for further public consultations to address those concerns: