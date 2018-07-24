Major jobs boost must be supported by relevant bodies – Cope

A Donegal Deputy says it’s essential that all state agencies and the local authority work closely together in supporting Abbott in its ambitious plans to create 500 jobs over the next few years.

The company already employs 400 people at its Donegal site with over 3,200 people in 9 different plants throughout the island of Ireland, and yesterday’s announcement for the county will add to that total.

Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher says no stone must be left unturned in facilitating this plant to achieve its goals: