Cork City have closed to within a single point of Dundalk at the top of the S-S-E Airtricity League Premier Division table.

The Leesiders thrashed Derry City 5-0 at Turners Cross last night.

Garry Buckley hit the back of the net twice.

Derry boss Kenny Shiels told Trevor Welch that it was unfair his side didn’t get a training session ahead of the game…