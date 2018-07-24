Future of Donegal Community Hospitals back on Council agenda

It’s emerged that over 100 parliamentary questions have been submitted to Government over the future of long term care at three Donegal Community Hospitals.

The provision for long stay accommodation units and dementia care beds at St. Josephs, Lifford and Ramelton Community Hospitals was back on the Council agenda this week with calls on the Health Minister to amend the Capital Plan.

Donegal County Council is also to write to Simon Harris, inviting him to visit Donegal in a bid to seek definitive answers once and for all.

Cathaoirleach of the Stranorlar Municipal Cllr Patrick McGowan: