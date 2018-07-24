Fears Twin Towns can’t afford to wait for flood mitigation works

The CFAMS report has been formerly adopted by Donegal County Council but concerns remain over the Twin Towns being omitted from the first tranche of funding.

Both Ballybofey and Stranorlar have already received some funding but it’s feared locally that this won’t go far enough in carrying out the standard of flood mitigation works that’s required.

Cllr Gary Doherty says businesses and residents simply cannot afford to take another hit.

He’s warning that if the area is to flood again, it could have a detrimental impact on the local economy: