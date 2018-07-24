Derry PSNI confirm no-one injured in Sevenoaks shooting

Detectives in Derry are investigating a shooting incident at Sevenoaks just after 7 o’clock this morning.

Police believe a silver coloured Peugeot car rammed into a black car as it drove near the entrance to Sevenoaks. A number of shots are then believed to have been fired at the driver of the black car who managed to leave the area and drive to a local police station.

There have been no reports of any injuries, the silver Peugeot was abandoned and set alight at Lincoln Court a short time after the incident.

In a statement this afternoon, the PSNI describe this as a completely reckless attack carried out in a residential area, and say it is very lucky that no-one was seriously hurt or killed.

They say enquiries are at a very early stage, and they are working to establish a motive for this incident.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone who has any information which could assist the investigation is asked to contact detectives at Strand Road, or the independent charity Crimestoppers.

Meanwhile, the Chair of the Derry and Strabane Policing and Community Safety Partnership has condemned today’s shooting incident in the Sevenoaks area of the Waterside.

Alderman Mary Hamilton says it’s clear that those responsible have absolutely no concern for those living in the area and it is fortunate that no one was injured or killed as a result of the incident.

She urged anyone with information on this attack to contact the PSNI or Crimestoppers immediately.