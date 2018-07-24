Delays in Ombudsman’s investigation into Patsy Kelly murder

44 years after the murder of an Independent Nationalist councillor in Tyrone, there are calls for more resources to investigate claims the original police investigation was flawed.

Patsy Kelly, an independent councillor from Trillick, was killed on July 24th 1974, with the last people known to have seen him a group of UDR soldiers at a checkpoint.

West Tyrone MP Orfhlaith Begley says the Police Ombudsman indicated last August that he expected an investigation to finish this year, but that’s now been pushed back another 12 to 18 months because they don’t have the resources.

Ms Begley says that’s an issue that must be addressed: