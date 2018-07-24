Coveney accuses UK of “negotiating with itself” rather than EU

The Tanaiste has criticised the British Prime Minister’s view that the North can’t be treated differently to the rest of the UK during Brexit negotiations.

Simon Coveney was speaking at the MacGill summer school in Donegal last night, where he said progress on the Irish issue has been slower than they wanted.

He also accused the UK of “negotiating with itself” rather than the EU, highlighting divisions among the British cabinet.

The Tanaiste also challenged Theresa May’s approach to Northern Ireland in negotiations:

Also speaking at the MacGill summer school, the Fianna Fail leader reiterated his call for a special economic zone for Northern Ireland.

Michael Martin explained how it would work: