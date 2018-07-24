‘Blue is the colour’ for annual Castlefinn 5k

‘Blue is the colour’ for Friday night’s popular annual Castlefinn 5k being run on this occasion in memory of local athlete Adrian Devine from Clady who passed away suddenly early January.

Blue is the recommended colour due to his strong attachment to Castlefinn Running Group and Everton FC and participants are asked to, if possible, wear blue in his memory.

Adrian was ever present at all the local running events and was certainly a young man who embraced the challenge of all the various distances. He enjoyed linking with his running friends on a weekly basis so his passing shocked the entire community.

No doubt there will be a big turnout and Castlefinn Running will go all out to celebrate their late friend on the evening and all are asked to come along that little bit earlier than usual as large crowd anticipated, with the Run/ Walk getting underway at 7.30pm.