Threat prevents man accused of child’s murder from applying for bail

A 23 year old man charged with the murder of a three and a half year old child cannot apply for bail due to a threat made against his life Derry Magistrate’s Court sitting in Omagh heard today.

Liam Whoriskey, of Glenabbey Gardens in Derry is charged with the murder of Kayden McGuinness on September 17 last.

At today’s sitting, Whoriskey’s solicitor Ms Suzanne Moran asked for the case to be adjourned for one week only to monitor progress as he is in custody unable to apply for bail, and ‘it is his right to have matters dealt with as soon as possible.’

A prosecuting solicitor told the court that a full file on the case is due on August 10 and there was no expectation that it would not be ready. A police officer told the court that the date for the complete file to be submitted had been brought forward.

He said there were a couple of statements still to be obtained but he was confident the file would be ready.

Ms Moran said that Whoriskey had been on police bail since September and there had been ‘significant time to get the file ready.’

Deputy District judge Liam McStay aid that he was prepared to give the police time as they seemed to be going ‘as fast as they can.’

He adjourned the case until August 16.