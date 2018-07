Two decades after their Irish Senior Cup victory in 1998, Strabane Cricket Club are back in the semi finals of the All Ireland competition.

They reached the last four thanks to a 6 wicket victory on Sunday away to Phoenix.

Strabane are joined in the semi’s by Waringstown, Merrion and Clontraf.

The draw will be made at a later date.

Highland’s Cricket Correspondent Eamon McLaughlin says Strabane are doing north west cricket proud…