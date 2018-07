Staffing issues at Buncrana Nursing unit are causing serious concern.

5 beds are currently closed and the Unit is currently not accepting any admissions.

Local Cllr Rena Donaghy said a local employment campaign by the HSE proved fruitless due to the lack of permanent posts available.

Speaking on The Nine Til Noon Show this morning, she has called for the staff shortages to be addressed as a matter of urgency, saying there are many people in need of the service it provides: