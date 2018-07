Sky have denied they were behind the narrowing of the Healy Park pitch for Tyrone’s Super-8 defeat to Dublin on Saturday.

Speaking after the loss, Tyrone manager Mickey Harte said he wasn’t behind the altered dimensions, but rather they were reacting to a request from the match broadcaster.

But Sky say they did not, nor would they, make such a request.

Tyrone lost the game 1-14 to 14-points meaning they need to avoid defeat away to Donegal to progress to the All Ireland semi finals.