Injury worries for Donegal and Tyrone ahead of Ballybofey battle

Donegal and Tyrone have concerns ahead of their decisive Super Eight battle in Ballybofey on Sunday 5th August.

Eoin Ban Gallagher had his right arm in a sling having suffered a knock to the elbow in the first half of Donegal’s win over Roscommon.

Early indications are the Killybegs man suffered bruising to the elbow.

His place was taken by Neil McGee in the 19th minute at Dr Hyde Park. As the Gweedore man took to the field he equaled the all time Donegal championship appearance record of 65 along with Karl Lacey and Christy Toye.

Later on Saturday evening Tyrone’s Ronan McNamme suffered what looked to be a serious leg injury in the first half of the defeat to Dublin.

No word from either camp with an injury update on either player but both Donegal and Tyrone will be at a loss if Gallagher of McNamee are ruled out of the winner takes all tie at MacCumhaill Park.

The victor will go to the All Ireland Semi Final.

