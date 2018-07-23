Donegal schools to take part in new Leaving Certificate programmes



The government has announced the allocation of grants for schools providing new Leaving Certificate subjects.

From September 40 secondary schools country wide will offer Computer Science, while 64 will offer Physical Education as subjects.

6 Donegal Schools are taking part in Phase 1 of the new Leaving Certificate Physical Education subjects.

They are Carndonagh Community School, the Abbey Vocational School in Donegal Town; Moville Community College; Scoil Mhuire Secondary School in Buncrana; St Eunan’s College, Letterkenny; and Deele College, Raphoe.

Saint Eunan’s College, Letterkenny and the Abbey Vocational School, Donegal Town will also be supported for taking part in Phase 1 of the new Leaving Certificate Computer Science programme.

Government Chief Whip and Donegal Minister Joe McHugh has welcomed the allocation of the grants saying: “As a teacher before entering politics I know from experience the value in giving pupils the best to keep pace with the modern world.”

Four hundred and fifty thousand euro is being provided to the schools involved in the first phase of the roll out of the new Leaving Certificate subjects in September.

Physical Education will be offered in 64 secondary schools across the country, with funding going towards the cost of digital devices for students to complete course assessment components.

The grants for the 40 schools offering Computer Science will go towards the purchase of connector devices .

Minister for Education Richard Bruton says he wants to make sure the education system keeps pace with the changing society and economic needs of the country.