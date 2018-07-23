Donegal County Council to honour Ballyliffin Golf Club

Donegal County Council is to hold a civic reception for Ballyliffin Golf Club.

All involved in organising the Irish Open have been praised for their efforts at today’s sitting of Donegal County Council with members of the golf club said to have conducted themselves in an extraordinary fashion.

The Council is to liaise with Ballyliffin Golf in the coming weeks with a view towards holding the civic reception in September.

Cllr Martin McDermott who put forward the motion says the legacy of the Irish Open lives on but it’s important that the tremendous work carried out by the golf club is recognized…………