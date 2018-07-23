Councillors and businesses not consulted on Port Road proposals

Approval to carry out works on Phase 1 of the Letterkenny Designated Urban Gateway Scheme has been deferred over claims that neither local representatives nor business owners were consulted.

The scheme which involves new crossing points, paving, and the realignment of the junction at An Grianan Theatre was put forward for consideration at today’s sitting of Donegal County Council however Letterkenny Cllrs have stated that they had absolutely no input into the plans.

Local Cllr Gerry McMonagle says business owners on the Port Road in the town are also notably concerned over what impact this work will have on already limited parking facilities in the area.

He says while a revamp of the Port Road is needed, more communication between Council officials and representatives is also vital………