Former Fine Gael Councillor Mickey Doherty has been officially co-opted onto Donegal County Council today.

He replaces John Ryan in the Inishowen Municipal District who announced his resignation in May.

Former Cllr. Mickey Doherty was first elected to Donegal County Council in 2009 and represented the Inishowen MD for five years.

Speaking in the Council chamber today, Cllr Doherty says he is glad to be back and is looking forward to representing his local people in the year ahead: