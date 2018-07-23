Council confirms three recipients of Tipp O’Neill Award

Donegal County Council has named the three recipients of the Tipp O’Neil Diaspora Award this year.

They are golfer Paul Mc Ginley, whose father hails from Dunfanaghy, and Martin O’Malley, the former Governer of Maryland.

The third recipient is the Homes of Donegal Fundraising Committee, which formed in Boston last October to raise money for people affected by the floods in Inishowen the previous August.

Cllr Nicholas Crossan is Chair of the Tipp O’Neill Diaspora Award Committee – He says selecting three recipients allows the event honour more people, and that was the brief given to the Evaluation Committee……….