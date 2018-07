A fundraiser has been set up to procure funds for essential repairs to the lighthouse road on Arranmore Island.

Frustrations have been mounting following a failure to secure funding from a number of Government departments.

Noreen Ní Mhaoldomhnigh is Vice Chair Donegal Islands Commitee.

Speaking on the Nine Til Noon Show this morning, she says the current fundraiser goal of €6,000 euro would only cover some of the cost: