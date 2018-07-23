500 new jobs to be created at Abbott in Donegal Town

Up to 500 new jobs are set to be created at the Abbott pharmaceutical plant in Donegal Town.

The company says it plans to expand its existing manufacturing facility, which will lead to the creation of hundreds of new positions.

The jobs will be created over the next few years, and will more than double the workforce at the Lurganboy plant.

IDA Ireland says it will be a considerable boost to the local and regional economy, and furthers the strategy of securing investment for regional locations.

Official IDA Statement –

July 23rd 2018. IDA Ireland welcomes today’s statement from Abbott in Donegal that it is to expand its existing manufacturing facility which will result in the creation of c.500 new jobs over the next number of years. The company currently employs some 400 people at the Donegal site.

Abbott opened their plant in Lurganboy near Donegal town in 2006 to manufacture the worldwide supply of their FreeStyle and FreeStyle Lite brands of blood glucose test strips which are used in conjunction with FreeStyle blood glucose monitoring meters. The facility is a Centre of Excellence for blood glucose monitoring.

Minister for Business, Enterprise & Innovation Heather Humphreys TD said: “I am absolutely delighted that State support is going towards this hugely significant announcement for Donegal and the entire region. The Government has been working hard to ensure we have the right conditions in place to encourage job creation outside of our urban centres, and this is another positive signal that our pro-business policies are bearing fruit in Ireland’s regions. I would like to warmly congratulate Abbott on this big achievement for the company, which is a considerable vote of confidence in the local workforce.”

IDA Ireland’s Executive Director Mary Buckley said: “Abbott Labs is a global leader in healthcare. The company has been in Ireland for over 70 years employing c.3,000 people at nine Irish sites. This expansion of Abbott diabetes care, and the c 500 jobs it will create, bringing the workforce to some 900 in the coming years, is terrific news for Donegal and the North West which is a key area of focus for us. It demonstrates the company’s deep commitment to the Donegal site. IDA Ireland is happy to support the company and this expansion which will be a considerable boost to the local and regional economy and furthers our strategy of winning investments for regional locations.”