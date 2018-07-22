Sean Lanigan wins European Masters Snooker Qualifier

Sean Lanigan defeated Michael Judge in the final of the European Masters Snooker Qualifier in the North West Snooker Club earlier today by 3 frames to 1.

Judge took the first frame before Lanigan posted a 70+ break to even things up. Sean Lanigan won the third frame to leave the score at 2-1, and then a final break of 54 was enough to make sure of the win in the first Masters Qualifier of the season.

On the Donegal front, Aidan Devenney won 3-1 in last 32 and then was beat 3-0 by last year’s champion and no.1 Jason Bagley. Pat Bonnar won his Last 32 clash 3-0, but came up against eventual winner Sean Lanigan and lost 3-0. Anthony Bonnar won his last 16 game 3-0 and was beat in Quarter-final by World No.2 Lee Richardson.