McGeady back on top at Killeen Golf Club

Michael McGeady (Evolve Golf Coaching) picked up win number three of the season at the Blue Equipment Ireland Killeen Pro-Am in association with Killaree Lighting Services.
McGeady’s four under par round of 68 at the Co. Kildare venue earned him a two shot advantage over Joe Dillon (Headfort GC), Cian McNamara (Monkstown GC), Adam Dunmore (Bundoran GC) and Simon Thornton (Tulfarris Golf Resort).
The 40-year-old started his round brightly with back to back birdies at the fourth and fifth. He dropped a shot at the par three eighth but bounced back with a birdie at the ninth to reach the turn in two under 34.
The back nine was a similar story for McGeady who collected three birdies while throwing in a bogey at the 14th to come home in 34 (-2). Brian O’Reilly (Glenlo Abbey) and amateur partners claimed the team event with 92 points.
Blue Equipment Ireland Killeen Pro-Am
in association with Killaree Lighting Services
at Killeen Golf Club (Par 72)
1 M McGeady (Evolve Golf Coaching) -4 68
T2 J Dillon (Headfort GC) -2 70
T2 C McNamara (Monkstown GC) -2 70
T2 A Dunmore (Bundoran GC) -2 70
T2 S Thornton (Tulfarris Golf Resort) -2 70
6 C Moriarty (Glasson Hotel & GC) -1 71
T7 L Whelan (Craddockstown GC) E 72
T7 R O’Donovan (Dun Laoghaire GC) E 72