McGeady back on top at Killeen Golf Club

Michael McGeady (Evolve Golf Coaching) picked up win number three of the season at the Blue Equipment Ireland Killeen Pro-Am in association with Killaree Lighting Services.

McGeady’s four under par round of 68 at the Co. Kildare venue earned him a two shot advantage over Joe Dillon (Headfort GC), Cian McNamara (Monkstown GC), Adam Dunmore (Bundoran GC) and Simon Thornton (Tulfarris Golf Resort).

The 40-year-old started his round brightly with back to back birdies at the fourth and fifth. He dropped a shot at the par three eighth but bounced back with a birdie at the ninth to reach the turn in two under 34.

The back nine was a similar story for McGeady who collected three birdies while throwing in a bogey at the 14th to come home in 34 (-2). Brian O’Reilly (Glenlo Abbey) and amateur partners claimed the team event with 92 points.

Blue Equipment Ireland Killeen Pro-Am

in association with Killaree Lighting Services

at Killeen Golf Club (Par 72)

1 M McGeady (Evolve Golf Coaching) -4 68

T2 J Dillon (Headfort GC) -2 70

T2 C McNamara (Monkstown GC) -2 70

T2 A Dunmore (Bundoran GC) -2 70

T2 S Thornton (Tulfarris Golf Resort) -2 70

6 C Moriarty (Glasson Hotel & GC) -1 71

T7 L Whelan (Craddockstown GC) E 72

T7 R O’Donovan (Dun Laoghaire GC) E 72