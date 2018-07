Donegal were 7 point winners over Roscommon in Dr. Hyde Park on Saturday, and Tyrone fell to Dublin by 3 points at Healy Park in Omagh.

That now means that it’s a winner-take-all clash in Ballybofey on Sunday August 5th when the sides meet in Phase 3 of Group 2 in the Super 8s.

Martin McHugh joined Myles Gallagher to review the action, and Myles started by asking him what he thought of Donegal’s performance yesterday…