Kerry and Monaghan played out a 1-17 v 1-17 draw in Phase 2 of the Super 8 Series in Group 1.

It was a late David Clifford goal 4 minutes into injury time that keep Kerry’s chances of making an All-Ireland Semi-Final alive.

Francis Mooney reports for Highland Radio…

Monaghan manager Malachy O’Rourke spoke after the game…