The Finn Harps Academy launched their new ‘Player Pathway’ structures and unveiled new managers on Friday night at the club’s offices in the Base Centre, Stranorlar.

Head of the Academy Kevin McHugh outlined the vision for the development of underage

football from U12 upwards where a new head coach has been installed for the first time.

McHugh joined Myles Gallagher on Sunday Sport to discuss the Player Pathway…