Heavy defeat for Donegal Women’s League U17s



It was a difficult day at the office for the Donegal Women’s League U17s as they suffered a heavy defeat away to Shelbourne.

At the AUL Complex in Clonshaugh, Shels ran out 6-0 winners in what was Donegal’s first away fixture of the new Continental Tyres Women’s National League season.

Donegal came into the game on the back of a 5-2 home defeat to Athlone last weekend in their opening contest.

Shels proved too strong. Emily Whelan netted a hat-trick for the Reds with Rebecca Cooke, captain Mia Dodd and substitute Zoe Leonard on the mark.