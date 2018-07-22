Donegal GAA Results 22/07/18

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Hurling C’ship Group Stage
Sean Mac Cumhaill 1-08 V 2-21 St Eunan’s
Buncrana 1-10 V 2-19 Setanta
All County League Division 1
Gaoth Dobhair 2-09 V 0-09 Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon
Milford 3-10 V 1-10 Kilcar
Naomh Conaill 4-03 V 2-14 St Michael’s
All County League Division 2
Bundoran 1-11 V 1-09 Termon
Sean Mac Cumhaill 2-15 V 5-10 Naomh Columba
Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 2-06 V 2-11 Ardara
St Naul’s GAA Club 1-12 V 2-10 Glenfin
All County League Division 3
Na Rossa 1-05 V 1-18 Naomh Ultan
Buncrana 1-16 V 0-11 Convoy
Killybegs 0-08 V 1-09 Naomh Bríd
All County League Division 4
Robert Emmets 0-09 V 1-13 Downings
Urris 2-17 V 2-10 Letterkenny Gaels