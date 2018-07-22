Bready lead the way in NWCU Premiership

The North West Cricket Union Premiership yesterday saw wins for Eglinton, Strabane,Bready and Brigade. Bready lead the way at the top of the table there.

P W T NR L BP Pts NRR Bready 9 7 0 0 2 32 172 1.354 Strabane 9 5 0 0 4 24 124 0.004 Coleraine 9 5 0 0 4 23 123 0.395 Donemana 9 4 0 0 5 29 109 0.319 Brigade 9 4 0 1 4 22 102 -0.665 Eglinton 9 4 0 0 5 21 101 -0.311 Fox Lodge 9 4 0 0 5 13 93 -0.869 Ardmore 9 2 0 1 6 21 61 -0.622

In the Championship, there were wins for Drummond, Burndennett and Ballyspallen, while St. Johnston lost to Glendermott.

P W T NR L BP Pts NRR Glendermott 11 9 0 0 2 27 207 0.748 Ballyspallen 10 7 0 0 3 24 164 0.711 Killyclooney 10 6 0 0 4 37 157 1.049 Burndennett 10 6 0 0 4 36 156 1.311 St Johnston 9 4 0 0 5 14 94 -0.681 Drummond 10 3 0 0 7 25 85 -0.705 Newbuildings 10 3 0 0 7 20 80 -1.096 Bonds Glen 10 2 0 0 8 17 57 -1.538

Highland Radio’s Cricket Correspondent Eamonn McLaughlin joined Myles Gallagher on Sunday Sport…