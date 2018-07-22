Bready lead the way in NWCU Premiership

The North West Cricket Union Premiership yesterday saw wins for Eglinton, Strabane,Bready and Brigade. Bready lead the way at the top of the table there.

                        P    W    T   NR    L   BP  Pts     NRR
Bready                  9    7    0    0    2   32  172    1.354
Strabane                9    5    0    0    4   24  124    0.004
Coleraine               9    5    0    0    4   23  123    0.395
Donemana                9    4    0    0    5   29  109    0.319
Brigade                 9    4    0    1    4   22  102   -0.665
Eglinton                9    4    0    0    5   21  101   -0.311
Fox Lodge               9    4    0    0    5   13   93   -0.869
Ardmore                 9    2    0    1    6   21   61   -0.622

In the Championship, there were wins for Drummond, Burndennett and Ballyspallen, while St. Johnston lost to Glendermott.

                        P    W    T   NR    L   BP  Pts     NRR
Glendermott            11    9    0    0    2   27  207    0.748
Ballyspallen           10    7    0    0    3   24  164    0.711
Killyclooney           10    6    0    0    4   37  157    1.049
Burndennett            10    6    0    0    4   36  156    1.311
St Johnston             9    4    0    0    5   14   94   -0.681
Drummond               10    3    0    0    7   25   85   -0.705
Newbuildings           10    3    0    0    7   20   80   -1.096
Bonds Glen             10    2    0    0    8   17   57   -1.538

Highland Radio’s Cricket Correspondent Eamonn McLaughlin joined Myles Gallagher on Sunday Sport…

