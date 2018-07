Dublin overcame Tyrone by 1-14 v 0-14 today at Healy Park in Omagh on Saturday evening in Round 2 of the Super 8’s Series.

Francis Mooney reports…

Mickey Harte spoke after the Red Hand’s loss in Omagh…

It’s a winner take all clash on Sunday the 5th of August in Ballybofey when Tyrone visit neighbours Donegal for a place in the final game of the Super 8s with a place in the All-Ireland Semi-Finals at stake.