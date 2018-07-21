Super 8s Round 2 Preview with Brendan Devenney

Donegal go in search of their first win in the Super 8s when they travel to Dr. Hyde Park today and face Roscommon at 5pm.

Declan Bonner’s men are coming off the back of a loss to Dublin, while Roscommon suffered a heavy defeat to Tyrone last time out.

The Red Hand County will take on All-Ireland Champions Dublin in Omagh tonight at 7pm with both sides looking to go top of Group 2.

In Group 1 tomorrow, Kerry will look to bounce back from their loss to Galway when they face Monaghan, and Kildare host the Tribesmen in Newbridge.

Brendan Devenney joined Highland’s Oisin Kelly to look ahead to the weekend’s Super 8s action…