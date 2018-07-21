Good win but work to be done – Michael Murphy on win over Roscommon

Donegal were 7 point winners over Roscommon today in their Super 8s clash at Dr. Hyde Park.

Michael Murphy scored 9 points today and that coupled with a fantastic defensive performance from Donegal, helped them to victory.

It was a vital win for Declan Bonner’s men as they now look ahead to a match with Tyrone and the possibility of an All-Ireland Semi-Final.

Bonner spoke with Oisin Kelly after the win…

Oisin also spoke with Donegal Captain Michael Murphy and Kilcar’s Ryan McHugh after the match in Dr. Hyde Park, while Ryan Ferry spoke with Eamonn Doherty…