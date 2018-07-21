Entires closing soon for Quadrathon: Harold McGuinness

The 7th staging of the Quadrathon Challenge in Inishowen takes place next month.

Hosted by Extreme North, the Quadrathon takes in four marathons in four days from Thursday 16th to Sunday 19th August.

The endurance test has established itself into an iconic event with visitors from around the world set to tackle the peninsula’s 105 miles .

Competitors can also do selected marathons or half marathons during the weekend.

With entries closing at the end of July, Race Co-Ordinator Harold McGuinness, is expecting record numbers once again…