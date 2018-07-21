Donegal woman to climb 4 Irish mountains in 24 hours on crutch



A Donegal cancer survivor is today attempting to become the first crutch-user to reach the peak of four iconic mountains in Ireland in 24 hours.

Letterkenny Woman Nikki Bradley sustained severe damage to her right hip after battling cancer in her teens.

This weekend she aims to climb Carrauntoohil in Kerry, Croagh Patrick in Mayo, Slieve Donard in Down and Mount Errigal in Donegal to raise money for charity.

She will be accompanied by acclaimed mountaineer Iain Miller.

Nikki hopes her climb will inspire others: